China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

World News
03-09-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war at a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented show of force.

The event to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two was largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim - pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim's nuclear ambitions - the guests of honor.

Designed to project China's military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

"Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history."

Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, underwater drones and a weaponized 'robot wolf'.



Reuters

World News

China

Xi

Power

Military

Parade

Putin

Kim

Russia

North Korea

LBCI Next
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

LBCI
World News
08:10

Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat

LBCI
World News
2025-08-08

Putin updated China's Xi on US-Russia talks in call: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:18

Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally

LBCI
World News
11:46

European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee

LBCI
World News
11:40

Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:36

Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

LBCI
World News
11:40

Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More