German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation

World News
30-05-2025 | 12:20
High views
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation

Germany will decide whether or not to approve new weapons shipments to Israel based on an assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview published on Friday.

Wadephul questioned whether Israel's actions in its war with Hamas in Gaza were in line with international law.

"We are examining this and, if necessary, we will authorise further arms deliveries based on this examination," he said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"For me, there is no question that we have a special responsibility to stand by Israel's side," he said, reiterating the principle of "Staatsraeson" which underpins German support for Israel in atonement for the Holocaust of World War Two.

"On the other hand, of course, this does not mean that a government can do whatever it wants," he said.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Weapons

Israel

Gaza

Johann Wadephul

Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard
