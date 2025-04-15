News
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: White House
World News
15-04-2025 | 14:27
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: White House
President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with the sultan of Oman about the next round of Iran talks scheduled for Saturday in Oman, the White House said.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump's bottom line in the talks, which included an initial session last Saturday, is he wanted to use negotiations to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.
Trump and the Omani leader also discussed ongoing U.S. operations against Yemen's Houthis, she said.
Reuters
