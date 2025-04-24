South African president discusses Ukraine, bilateral ties with Trump

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday that he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump on the Ukraine war and the need to foster good bilateral relations.



"We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths... [and] to meet soon to address various matters regarding U.S.-South Africa relations," Ramaphosa said.



Relations between South Africa and the U.S. have soured badly since Trump's return to the White House in January.



Trump expelled South Africa's ambassador and cut financial aid, citing disapproval of the country's approach to land reform and its genocide case against Washington's ally Israel at the World Court.







Reuters