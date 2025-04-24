US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy

World News
24-04-2025 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy

The United States has deported to Rwanda a resettled Iraqi refugee who it long tried to extradite in response to Iraqi government claims that he worked for the Islamic State, according to a U.S. official and an internal email.

Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, who was granted refugee status in the U.S. in 2014, denied Iraqi charges that he murdered a police officer as an IS operative, and a judge found in 2021 that the version of events in the case against him was "not plausible."

But the administrations of Joe Biden and Donald Trump both pursued his removal from the country, accusing him of lying on his refugee application by saying he had not interacted with terrorist groups.

Reuters

World News

US

Deportation

Iraq

Refugee

Policy

LBCI Next
South African president discusses Ukraine, bilateral ties with Trump
Russia says targeted Ukraine defense industry in overnight strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
World News
2025-03-21

US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-16

Iran says US has 'no authority' to dictate its foreign policy

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

EU green lights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:08

Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
09:05

Macron urges Putin to 'stop lying' over Ukraine ceasefire

LBCI
World News
07:52

Pope Francis' tomb can be visited from Sunday morning: Vatican

LBCI
World News
07:12

Islamabad says any Indian attempt to shut Indus river supply an 'act of war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:04

Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

Lebanese chargé d’affaires highlights new economic vision during embassy reception in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More