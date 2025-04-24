US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy

The United States has deported to Rwanda a resettled Iraqi refugee who it long tried to extradite in response to Iraqi government claims that he worked for the Islamic State, according to a U.S. official and an internal email.



Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, who was granted refugee status in the U.S. in 2014, denied Iraqi charges that he murdered a police officer as an IS operative, and a judge found in 2021 that the version of events in the case against him was "not plausible."



But the administrations of Joe Biden and Donald Trump both pursued his removal from the country, accusing him of lying on his refugee application by saying he had not interacted with terrorist groups.



