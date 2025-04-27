News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister
World News
27-04-2025 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister
France will increase security measures around mosques after the brutal stabbing to death of a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in the south of the country, the interior minister said on Sunday.
Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, Bruno Retailleau said that he had sent a telegram to the country's prefects "for all the mosques in France to be better protected than they are."
AFP
World News
France
Security
Mosques
Muslim
Worshipper
Killing
Minister
Next
Vehicle hitting crowd in Vancouver 'not an act of terrorism': Police
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-16
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
World News
2025-02-16
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
0
Middle East News
2025-04-14
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
Middle East News
2025-04-14
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
0
Middle East News
2025-02-20
Israel's Netanyahu to hold security assessment meeting after blasts: PM office
Middle East News
2025-02-20
Israel's Netanyahu to hold security assessment meeting after blasts: PM office
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:28
Some 200,000 Catholic youth flock to St. Peter's to mourn Pope Francis
World News
09:28
Some 200,000 Catholic youth flock to St. Peter's to mourn Pope Francis
0
World News
05:42
Vehicle hitting crowd in Vancouver 'not an act of terrorism': Police
World News
05:42
Vehicle hitting crowd in Vancouver 'not an act of terrorism': Police
0
World News
2025-04-26
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
World News
2025-04-26
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
0
World News
2025-04-26
US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says
World News
2025-04-26
US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-25
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
World News
2025-04-25
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
4
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More