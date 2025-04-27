France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister

27-04-2025 | 13:56
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper&#39;s killing: Minister
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister

France will increase security measures around mosques after the brutal stabbing to death of a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in the south of the country, the interior minister said on Sunday.

Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, Bruno Retailleau said that he had sent a telegram to the country's prefects "for all the mosques in France to be better protected than they are."



AFP
 

