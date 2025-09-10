EU chief to push for sanctions on Israel ministers, curb trade ties over Gaza

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she would push to sanction "extremist" Israeli ministers and curb trade ties over Gaza, as she warned famine cannot be used as a "weapon of war."



"What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world. People killed while begging for food. Mothers holding lifeless babies. These images are simply catastrophic," von der Leyen said.



"For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity -- this must stop."



AFP