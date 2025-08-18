EU leaders to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday: Official

18-08-2025 | 11:10



The European Union's 27 leaders will discuss Ukraine and the outcome of high-stakes White House talks in a videoconference on Tuesday, European Council president Antonio Costa said on Monday.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine. Together with the U.S., the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," Costa wrote on X.


AFP
 

