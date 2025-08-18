News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday: Official
World News
18-08-2025 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday: Official
The European Union's 27 leaders will discuss Ukraine and the outcome of high-stakes White House talks in a videoconference on Tuesday, European Council president Antonio Costa said on Monday.
"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine. Together with the U.S., the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," Costa wrote on X.
AFP
World News
EU
Leaders
Ukraine
Russia
War
Peace
US
Next
Trump says Zelensky can decide to end war, rules out reclaiming Crimea
Zelensky says current front lines should be the start for negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-16
No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders
World News
2025-08-16
No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders
0
World News
2025-08-16
European leaders holding new call on Ukraine after Trump-Putin summit: EU commission spokesperson
World News
2025-08-16
European leaders holding new call on Ukraine after Trump-Putin summit: EU commission spokesperson
0
World News
2025-06-15
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
World News
2025-06-15
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
0
World News
2025-08-16
Trump briefed Zelensky, European leaders on Putin talks: EU
World News
2025-08-16
Trump briefed Zelensky, European leaders on Putin talks: EU
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:33
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
World News
13:33
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
0
World News
13:05
Zelensky calls for 'reliable and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Europe
World News
13:05
Zelensky calls for 'reliable and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Europe
0
World News
12:30
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
World News
12:30
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
0
World News
10:22
Zelensky says Trump has the ability to pressure Russia into peace
World News
10:22
Zelensky says Trump has the ability to pressure Russia into peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18
Cardinal brings aid to Gaza after Israeli strike on Catholic church
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israel strikes near Red Crescent building in Iranian capital: Statement
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israel strikes near Red Crescent building in Iranian capital: Statement
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran issues evacuation warning for Israeli news channels after broadcaster attack
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran issues evacuation warning for Israeli news channels after broadcaster attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
2
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
06:01
UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
06:01
UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys
8
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More