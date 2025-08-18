News
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
World News
18-08-2025 | 12:30
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
European leaders began arriving at the White House on Monday ahead of high-stakes talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a possible peace deal with Russia.
NATO chief Mark Rutte, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were the first to turn up, after huddling with Zelensky at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.
AFP
World News
Europe
Leaders
t White House
Donald Trump
Talks
Next
Zelensky announces arrival in Washington for talks with Trump
Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia's presidential run-off: Projections
Previous
