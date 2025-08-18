News
Zelensky says Trump has the ability to pressure Russia into peace
World News
18-08-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky says Trump has the ability to pressure Russia into peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is ready to work constructively toward peace following his meeting with U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Washington.
He wrote on X: “Russia can only be forced into peace by strength, and President (Donald) Trump has that strength.”
Reuters
