WHO delivers its first medical aid to Gaza since March 2

The World Health Organization has delivered its first medical shipment into Gaza since March 2, its chief said Thursday, adding though that the nine truckloads were "a drop in the ocean."



"Nine trucks carrying essential medical supplies, 2,000 units of blood, and 1,500 units of plasma" crossed into the Palestinian territory, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding that the supplies would be distributed to priority hospitals within days.





AFP