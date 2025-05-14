Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'

14-05-2025
Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said that French President Emmanuel Macron "should not preach morality", after Macron criticized Israel's blocking of aid to Gaza.

"We remember well what happened to the Jews in France when they couldn't defend themselves. President Macron should not preach morality to us," Katz said in a statement, the day after Macron accused Netanyahu's government of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behavior in a televised interview.

AFP

