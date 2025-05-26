Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump

World News
26-05-2025 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said President Vladimir Putin was defending Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump called him "crazy" following three consecutive days of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"President Putin is taking the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, saying Russia's strikes were a response to Ukrainian ones.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Kremlin

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Kremlin says prefers diplomacy over Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump call

LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

Kremlin says Putin met Trump's envoy in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Russia, Ukraine conduct large prisoner exchange after Putin-Trump call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:15

Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video

LBCI
World News
07:57

Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:37

Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv

LBCI
World News
02:18

Trump says attempt to conquer all of Ukraine will mean Russia's 'downfall'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More