France to seek 'swift return' of citizens aboard Gaza-bound boat intercepted by Israel

France on Monday said it would work to ensure the rapid return home of French citizens aboard a boat carrying aid bound for Gaza that was intercepted by Israeli security forces.



President Emmanuel Macron has requested that the six French nationals aboard the Madleen "be allowed to return to France as soon as possible," a presidential official said, asking not to be named, while Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Paris would work "to facilitate their swift return to France."





AFP