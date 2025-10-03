UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist

03-10-2025 | 06:02
UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist
UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Friday the scene of an attack outside a Manchester synagogue that killed two people and seriously injured three on a Jewish holiday.

Starmer and his wife Victoria, who is Jewish, were seen shaking hands with emergency responders outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester.

Starmer vowed Thursday to "do everything in my power" to protect Jews in Britain amid heightened fears for the community following the attack, which police have declared a "terrorist incident."

AFP

UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers
