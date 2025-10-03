Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers

A tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet" detained by the French navy has resumed its journey towards the Suez Canal, data from maritime websites Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder showed Friday.

The Boracay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin and blacklisted by the European Union for being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet", resumed its journey Thursday evening and was off the coast of western France on Friday morning, according to the vessel tracking websites.



AFP