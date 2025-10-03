Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers

03-10-2025 | 03:16
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers

A tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet" detained by the French navy has resumed its journey towards the Suez Canal, data from maritime websites Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder showed Friday.
The Boracay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin and blacklisted by the European Union for being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet", resumed its journey Thursday evening and was off the coast of western France on Friday morning, according to the vessel tracking websites.

AFP

World News

Russia

Tanker

France

Vessel Trackers

