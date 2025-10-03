News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers
World News
03-10-2025 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: Vessel trackers
A tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet" detained by the French navy has resumed its journey towards the Suez Canal, data from maritime websites Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder showed Friday.
The Boracay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin and blacklisted by the European Union for being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet", resumed its journey Thursday evening and was off the coast of western France on Friday morning, according to the vessel tracking websites.
AFP
World News
Russia
Tanker
France
Vessel Trackers
Next
UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-01
France probing suspected Russia-linked tanker for 'serious offences': Macron
World News
2025-10-01
France probing suspected Russia-linked tanker for 'serious offences': Macron
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
0
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-linked tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-linked tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:02
UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist
World News
06:02
UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist
0
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
0
World News
00:22
Police: Manchester synagogue attacker was British man of Syrian origin
World News
00:22
Police: Manchester synagogue attacker was British man of Syrian origin
0
World News
10:01
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police
World News
10:01
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
4
Lebanon News
11:04
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
Lebanon News
11:04
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
5
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
7
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
8
Lebanon News
08:40
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Lebanon News
08:40
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More