EU will propose more flexibility for defense procurement, commissioner says

The European Commission will propose next week to give governments more flexibility on defense procurement and make access to European funding easier, European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday.



"Without this simplification, nothing else in defense readiness will be possible to achieve," Kubilius told a conference in Brussels. "Putin will not wait for us to get our paperwork in order," he added.



The European defense industry has raised concerns about EU bureaucracy and delays in accessing funding.



Reuters