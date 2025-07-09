News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: Study
World News
09-07-2025 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: Study
Human-caused climate change made the recent European heatwave up to 4C hotter in many cities, scientists said on Wednesday, pushing temperatures into deadly territory for thousands of vulnerable people.
Global warming "amplified this heatwave by approximately 2 to 4 degrees (Celsius) across most of the cities" studied, said Ben Clarke from Imperial College London, which led the research with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
AFP
World News
Climate Change
Europe
Heatwave
Study
Next
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
Earthquakes in Guatemala leave two dead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-20
European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron
World News
2025-06-20
European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron
0
Middle East News
2025-07-02
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Middle East News
2025-07-02
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23
From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
World News
04:09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
0
World News
03:34
China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced
World News
03:34
China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced
0
World News
03:23
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
World News
03:23
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
0
World News
02:11
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
World News
02:11
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
0
World News
2025-07-03
US recalls top diplomat in Colombia for 'urgent consultations'
World News
2025-07-03
US recalls top diplomat in Colombia for 'urgent consultations'
0
World News
2025-07-07
Russian minister kills himself hours after being fired by Putin
World News
2025-07-07
Russian minister kills himself hours after being fired by Putin
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
08:32
Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack
4
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
Lebanon News
11:08
Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry
6
Lebanon News
05:40
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
05:40
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More