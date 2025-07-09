Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: Study

World News
09-07-2025 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: Study
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: Study

Human-caused climate change made the recent European heatwave up to 4C hotter in many cities, scientists said on Wednesday, pushing temperatures into deadly territory for thousands of vulnerable people.

Global warming "amplified this heatwave by approximately 2 to 4 degrees (Celsius) across most of the cities" studied, said Ben Clarke from Imperial College London, which led the research with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

AFP

World News

Climate Change

Europe

Heatwave

Study

LBCI Next
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
Earthquakes in Guatemala leave two dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-02

Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10

Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23

From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:09

Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD

LBCI
World News
03:34

China says EU 'mentality,' not trade, needs to be rebalanced

LBCI
World News
03:23

China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

LBCI
World News
02:11

Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

US recalls top diplomat in Colombia for 'urgent consultations'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Russian minister kills himself hours after being fired by Putin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-28

Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More