An 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east coast early Wednesday was the region's strongest since 1952, with aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude possible, the regional seismic monitoring service said.



"The strongest earthquake since 1952 has just occurred in the Kamchatka seismic zone ... Given the scale of the event, strong aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 7.5 should be expected," Kamchatka's geophysical service said on Telegram.





AFP