News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off central Philippines: USGS
World News
30-09-2025 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off central Philippines: USGS
A 6.9-magnitude quake struck off coast of central Philippines on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said, revising its earlier reading of 7.0.
The epicenter of the quake was around 11 kilometers (seven miles) east-southeast of Calape, a municipality in Bohol province with a population of around 33,000 people.
AFP
World News
Magnitude
Earthquake
Philippines
USGS
Next
Taliban's telecoms shutdown 'risks inflicting significant harm' on Afghans: UN
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-13
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
World News
2025-09-13
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
0
World News
2025-09-02
New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400
World News
2025-09-02
New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400
0
World News
2025-08-27
Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage
World News
2025-08-27
Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage
0
World News
2025-07-30
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
World News
2025-07-30
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:52
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM
World News
13:52
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM
0
World News
13:33
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
World News
13:33
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
0
World News
10:58
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit
World News
10:58
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
0
Middle East News
2025-07-26
At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran
Middle East News
2025-07-26
At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
0
World News
2025-07-01
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows
World News
2025-07-01
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
2
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
6
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
7
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
8
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More