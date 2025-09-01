China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India

01-09-2025
China&#39;s Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India
China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order that prioritises the "Global South", in a direct challenge to the United States, during a summit that included the leaders of Russia and India.

"We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism," Xi said, in a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

"Global governance has reached a new crossroads," he added.

Xi was hosting more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a China-backed initiative given renewed impetus by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reuters

