UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigns
Middle East News
18-09-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigns
The United Nations special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, unexpectedly resigned on Thursday after almost seven years as the organization's representative to the war-torn country.
"I wish to let the council know that I have informed the secretary-general of my intention to step down after more than six-and-a-half years serving as United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, and he has graciously accepted my request," Pedersen told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Syria.
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Syria
Geir Pedersen
Next
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”
Previous
0
2025-08-07
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Samy Gemayel to UN Envoy: Implementing agreement is key to restoring the state
Lebanon News
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
2025-08-28
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
News Bulletin Reports
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
2025-07-23
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Middle East News
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
2025-07-22
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Middle East News
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen
13:45
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
13:21
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
13:00
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
Middle East News
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
12:25
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
World News
North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally
2025-06-17
North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally
Middle East News
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen
13:45
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
24 hours
7 days
Month
Lebanon News
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
02:46
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate
11:47
Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
04:34
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
News Bulletin Reports
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
13:09
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
