Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman will visit Trump on Nov 18: White House official

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be at the White House on November 18 for an official working visit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.



The visit comes as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia to join the list of nations that have joined the Abraham Accords. In 2020, Trump reached deals with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.



The Saudis have been hesitant to join in the absence of steps toward Palestinian statehood.



Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he believed the Saudis would ultimately join the accords.





Reuters