News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
World News
17-10-2025 | 01:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.
However, Indian sources said the cut was not visible yet, though it could be reflected in import numbers for December or January. Refiners had already placed orders for November loading that included some cargoes for December arrival as well, the sources said.
The Indian government has not yet informed refiners of a request to cut Russian imports, they added.
India's oil ministry and all of the Indian refiners that buy Russian oil did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reuters
World News
United States
India
Russia
Oil
Imports
White House
Next
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
0
World News
2025-09-22
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official
World News
2025-09-22
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official
0
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
0
World News
2025-10-01
US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House
World News
2025-10-01
US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
0
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
0
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
0
World News
01:58
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
World News
01:58
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
0
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
6
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
8
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More