Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force

07-09-2025 | 02:47
Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force
Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force

Russia fired at least 805 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine from late Saturday to early Sunday, the largest air attack of the war, according to Ukraine's air force.

"Air force units detected and tracked 818 air attack vehicles," the air force posted on Telegram.

Air defenses shot down or suppressed 747 drones and four missiles, it added.

AFP

