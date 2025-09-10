Attacker arrested after stabbing two people in French school, police says

World News
10-09-2025 | 09:36
High views
Attacker arrested after stabbing two people in French school, police says
0min
Attacker arrested after stabbing two people in French school, police says

A man who stabbed a teacher and a student at a horticultural school in the southern French town of Antibes has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

"The attacker has been arrested, he is no longer a threat," a police spokesperson said.

Police said the attacker was a former student at the school but could give no immediate details on his motives.

Reuters

