News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq
World News
10-09-2025 | 09:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq
An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University in New Jersey who was kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq in 2023 has been released from captivity and is now in U.S. custody, President Donald Trump and the student's family said on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped by the militia Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023, according to officials.
Trump said on social media that Tsurkov "is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his help in gaining Tsurkov's release, a senior U.S. official said.
The release came days after Trump signed an executive order paving the way for the U.S. to designate countries around the world as state sponsors of wrongful detention and impose punitive measures on those it deems are wrongfully holding Americans.
Global Reach, a nonprofit that works for the release of Americans held in captivity abroad, said in a statement that Tsurkov had received a medical assessment at the embassy.
Emma Tsurkov, one of Elizabeth's sisters, said in the statement that her family was thankful to the Trump administration for helping secure her release.
"We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days," Emma Tsurkov said.
In a statement on social media confirming Tsurkov's release, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said: "We reaffirm once again that we will not be lenient in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, and we will not allow anyone to tarnish the reputation of Iraq and Iraqis."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iraq
United States
Donald Trump
Elizabeth Tsurkov
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Next
Poland shoots down drones in its airspace during Russia’s Ukraine attack
Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah released from French prison after over 40 years
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah released from French prison after over 40 years
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19
Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19
Trump says more hostages will be released from Gaza soon
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
0
World News
11:11
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
World News
11:11
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
0
World News
10:19
Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict
World News
10:19
Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict
0
World News
09:49
More than 13,500 prisoners escaped jails during Nepal protests
World News
09:49
More than 13,500 prisoners escaped jails during Nepal protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel receives Hamas' response to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Israeli media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel receives Hamas' response to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Israeli media reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
3
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
4
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
5
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
7
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
8
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More