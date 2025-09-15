Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

15-09-2025 | 12:08
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

The Spanish government has cancelled a contract worth nearly 700 million euros ($825 million) for Israeli-designed rocket launchers, according to an official document seen Monday by AFP.

The move comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that his government would "consolidate in law" a ban on military equipment sales or purchases with Israel over its offensive in Gaza.

