Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-09-2025 | 12:08
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash
The Spanish government has cancelled a contract worth nearly 700 million euros ($825 million) for Israeli-designed rocket launchers, according to an official document seen Monday by AFP.
The move comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that his government would "consolidate in law" a ban on military equipment sales or purchases with Israel over its offensive in Gaza.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Arms
Deal
Israel
