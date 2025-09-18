News
Bank of England holds rate as inflation stays high
World News
18-09-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bank of England holds rate as inflation stays high
The Bank of England kept its key interest rate at four percent on Thursday, as elevated UK inflation offsets the country's stagnant economic growth.
The decision widely expected by markets followed a regular policy meeting and came one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark borrowing costs for the first time in 2025.
"Although we expect inflation to return to our two-percent target, we're not out of the woods yet, so any future cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
Bank of England
Inflation
Federal Reserve
Next
Kyiv says Russia returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine
Trump arrives at UK PM's country residence
Previous
