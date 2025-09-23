Denmark says faces 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut airport

Danish intelligence said Tuesday that Denmark was facing a "high threat of sabotage," after large drones flew over Copenhagen airport for hours, causing it to shut down.



"We are facing a high threat of sabotage in Denmark. Someone may not necessarily want to attack us, but rather stress us out and see how we react," Flemming Drejer, Director of Operations at Denmark's intelligence service PET, told a press conference.



Denmark police earlier said they did not know who was behind the drones, but that evidence suggested it was a "capable actor."



AFP