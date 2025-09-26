EU says US deal shields Europe pharma from new tariffs

The EU's deal with the United States shields the bloc's drug exports from tariffs higher than 15 percent, Brussels said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new levies on pharmaceuticals.



The July agreement capped tariffs on pharmaceutical products and other goods at 15 percent. "This clear all-inclusive 15 percent tariff ceiling for EU exports represents an insurance policy that no higher tariffs will emerge for European economic operators," said EU trade spokesman Olof Gill.



AFP