EU says US deal shields Europe pharma from new tariffs

World News
26-09-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU says US deal shields Europe pharma from new tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU says US deal shields Europe pharma from new tariffs

The EU's deal with the United States shields the bloc's drug exports from tariffs higher than 15 percent, Brussels said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new levies on pharmaceuticals.

The July agreement capped tariffs on pharmaceutical products and other goods at 15 percent. "This clear all-inclusive 15 percent tariff ceiling for EU exports represents an insurance policy that no higher tariffs will emerge for European economic operators," said EU trade spokesman Olof Gill.

AFP

World News

EU

United States

Tariffs

Brussels

Donald Trump

Pharmaceuticals

LBCI Next
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza
Iran says deal with IAEA hinges on lack of hostile action, including sanctions snapback
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-13

EU chief says extending suspension of US tariffs countermeasures to August

LBCI
World News
2025-07-28

Meloni says EU-US deal avoided 'potentially devastating' consequences

LBCI
World News
2025-07-28

Russia says EU-US trade deal 'heavy blow' to European industry

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:59

Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed

LBCI
World News
06:55

Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran

LBCI
World News
05:24

Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:25

Iran says deal with IAEA hinges on lack of hostile action, including sanctions snapback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
World News
12:24

Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More