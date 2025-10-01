France probing suspected Russia-linked tanker for 'serious offences': Macron

France is probing an oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's clandestine "shadow fleet" for "serious offences", President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday -- stopping short of confirming reports of a link to mysterious drone flights in Denmark.



"There were some very serious offences committed by this crew, which justify the current judicial procedure," Macron told reporters at an EU leaders' summit in Copenhagen.



"I will remain very careful," he said when asked about a possible link between the ship and drone flights over Denmark, stressing the operation underscored the importance of European efforts to stop the "shadow fleet" of vessels aiding Russia to circumvent Western sanctions.



AFP