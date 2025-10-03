News
US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela
World News
03-10-2025 | 13:04
US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela
The United States killed four people in a strike against a vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday, at least the fourth such attack in recent weeks.
In a post on X, Hegseth said the strike was carried out in international waters, just off the coast of Venezuela.
"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!," Hegseth said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Strike
Pete Hegseth
Venezuela
