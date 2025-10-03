US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

03-10-2025 | 13:04
US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela
US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

The United States killed four people in a strike against a vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday, at least the fourth such attack in recent weeks.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the strike was carried out in international waters, just off the coast of Venezuela.

"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!," Hegseth said.

Reuters

