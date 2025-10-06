Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal

06-10-2025 | 07:28
Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal
Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal

Ukraine's military said on Monday it had struck one of Russia's main factories producing explosives for a wide variety of ammunition for Russia's army as well as an oil terminal in occupied Crimea fueling Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine's forces have stepped up long-range attacks on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, as diplomatic efforts to end the more than 3-1/2-year-old war have stalled.\

In a statement, Ukraine's General Staff said "numerous explosions" were reported after the strike on the Y. M. Sverdlov explosives factory in western Russia, while a fire had broken out following the attack on the oil depot in eastern Crimea's Feodosia.

It added that Ukrainian forces had also struck an ammunition depot in occupied Crimea.


Reuters
 

