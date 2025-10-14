Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities

14-10-2025 | 05:33
Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities
Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities

Russian forces struck a U.N. aid convoy in the partially-occupied southern Kherson region of Ukraine, local Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, adding there were no casualties in the attack.

"The occupiers deliberately targeted U.N. OCHA trucks with drones and artillery. Four white vehicles with markings -- not military equipment, but cars carrying aid to people. One vehicle burned down, another was seriously damaged," Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region's military administration, wrote on social media.


