Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities
World News
14-10-2025 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities
Russian forces struck a U.N. aid convoy in the partially-occupied southern Kherson region of Ukraine, local Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, adding there were no casualties in the attack.
"The occupiers deliberately targeted U.N. OCHA trucks with drones and artillery. Four white vehicles with markings -- not military equipment, but cars carrying aid to people. One vehicle burned down, another was seriously damaged," Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region's military administration, wrote on social media.
AFP
World News
Russia
UN
Aid
Convoy
Ukraine
Casualties
Authorities
Next
UN slams 'utterly unacceptable' Russian attack on Ukraine aid convoy
Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday
Previous
