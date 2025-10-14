Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, where the two would discuss Ukraine's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.



Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelensky said that he had shared with Trump a "vision" of how many U.S. Tomahawk missiles Ukraine needs for its war effort against Russia and that the two leaders would discuss further details on the matter on Friday.





Reuters