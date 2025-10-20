Zelensky says Ukraine needs 25 US Patriot air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for his country to be given 25 Patriot air defense missiles to help it fend off escalating Russian aerial attacks.



Speaking in Kyiv after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and American weapons makers, Zelensky told reporters in remarks published Monday that "these are 25 systems that we need", adding that Russia's frozen assets in the West should be used to buy them.



AFP