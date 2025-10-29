South Korea says reached deal with US on investment, shipbuilding

29-10-2025 | 06:44
South Korea says reached deal with US on investment, shipbuilding
South Korea says reached deal with US on investment, shipbuilding

South Korea and the United States have reached a broad trade deal covering investment and shipbuilding, top Seoul presidential aide Kim Yong-beom said Wednesday.

"South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on the details of the tariff negotiations," Kim told reporters after a meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Lee Jae Myung.

"South Korea's financial investment package for the United States, worth $350 billion, consists of $200 billion in cash investment and $150 billion in shipbuilding cooperation," Kim added.

AFP

