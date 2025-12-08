News
Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP
World News
08-12-2025 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP
The issue of territory is still the "most problematic" in talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, an official familiar with the negotiations told AFP on Monday, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with European allies in London following U.S.-Ukraine talks.
Territory is "the most problematic issue. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want to enter into an agreement without territory. So they are looking for any options to ensure that Ukraine cedes territory," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity said.
"The Americans are pressuring, like 'faster, faster, faster,'" the source added, saying that Ukraine "cannot agree to everything without working out the details."
AFP
