Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing

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17-06-2026 | 03:01
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Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing
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Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing

Former Spanish premier Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Wednesday arrived for an unprecedented court hearing on suspected influence peddling, the latest of several corruption cases threatening to topple the leftist government.

Socialist titan Zapatero's appearance at Madrid's Audiencia Nacional court, over a 2021 bailout of an airline, makes him the first former or serving Spanish prime minister to be declared a suspect in a corruption case.

AFP
 

World News

Spain

Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero

Court

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