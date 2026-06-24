Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after framework deal, EU agency warns

Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA ⁠said.



EASA said on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.



Short-term violations of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace, the agency ⁠said.







Reuters