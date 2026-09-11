South Korea, Iran discuss Hormuz in call: Seoul

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 01:50
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South Korea, Iran discuss Hormuz in call: Seoul
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South Korea, Iran discuss Hormuz in call: Seoul

South Korea and Iran's foreign ministers discussed the Strait of Hormuz in a phone call on Friday, Seoul said days after confirming it was weighing a "contribution" to the waterway's security.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi at Tehran's request, "discussing the recent situation in the Middle East," and the Strait of Hormuz, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Korea,

discuss

Hormuz

call:

Seoul

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