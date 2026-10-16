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Pope speaks with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Oleshky in Ukraine
World News
16-10-2026 | 12:36
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Pope speaks with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Oleshky in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV, who is recovering in hospital after a lung cancer operation this week, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, asking him for a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, the Vatican said on Friday.
The pope "called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population," the statement said.
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