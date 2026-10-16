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Europe cannot replace Starlink 'in short term:' Kallas
World News
16-10-2026 | 04:43
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Europe cannot replace Starlink 'in short term:' Kallas
Europe does not have the capacity to replace in the near future the Starlink system that Ukraine uses to defend itself against Russia, the EU's foreign policy chief said Friday.
"Starlink is really necessary for Ukraine and unfortunately in (the) short term Europe can't replace this capability," Kaja Kallas said, after Kyiv reported restrictions on its use of the U.S. satellite internet system in recent days.
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