At least 68 people died when a Spanish high-speed express slammed into a stationary train on Wednesday, with rescuers scouring mangled carriages for more bodies after Spain's second fatal rail crash this year and Europe's deadliest since 2013.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said "all of Spain" was in mourning after the collision, which the transport ‌minister said happened after a Renfe service was authorised to proceed despite an active red signal due to a stationary train ahead.



Reuters