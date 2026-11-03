Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible 'provocation' at Russian border

World News
03-11-2026 | 08:20
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Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible &#39;provocation&#39; at Russian border
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Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible 'provocation' at Russian border

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that his country had thwarted a potential "provocation" on the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad overnight.

Tusk said he was informed shortly after midnight of activity deemed suspicious along the border in the north of the country. "We managed to prevent attempts at provocation -- if that was indeed the intention," he told reporters.

AFP

World News

Poland

Russia

Donald Tusk

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