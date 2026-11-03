News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Beirut 303
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible 'provocation' at Russian border
World News
03-11-2026 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible 'provocation' at Russian border
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that his country had thwarted a potential "provocation" on the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad overnight.
Tusk said he was informed shortly after midnight of activity deemed suspicious along the border in the north of the country. "We managed to prevent attempts at provocation -- if that was indeed the intention," he told reporters.
AFP
World News
Poland
Russia
Donald Tusk
Next
Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia 'representatives' at White House: Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-23
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says
World News
2026-09-23
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says
0
World News
2026-09-03
Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge
World News
2026-09-03
Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge
0
World News
2026-10-21
Witkoff says brought 'ideas' for possible Ukraine peace deal to Putin meeting
World News
2026-10-21
Witkoff says brought 'ideas' for possible Ukraine peace deal to Putin meeting
0
World News
2026-10-16
Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries is 'disgrace,' Trump says
World News
2026-10-16
Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries is 'disgrace,' Trump says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:01
Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port
World News
12:01
Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port
0
World News
08:43
Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview
World News
08:43
Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview
0
World News
08:37
Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
World News
08:37
Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
0
World News
08:01
Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia 'representatives' at White House: Statement
World News
08:01
Melania Trump to host Ukraine, Russia 'representatives' at White House: Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-01
Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
Lebanon News
2026-11-01
Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
0
Middle East News
2026-09-28
Khamenei says ‘enemy’ forces will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea
Middle East News
2026-09-28
Khamenei says ‘enemy’ forces will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea
0
Middle East News
2026-08-10
Iran says Saudi-Pakistan–Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US
Middle East News
2026-08-10
Iran says Saudi-Pakistan–Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
3
Lebanon News
07:30
BDL suspends medical coverage at two hospitals for employees and beneficiaries
Lebanon News
07:30
BDL suspends medical coverage at two hospitals for employees and beneficiaries
4
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
Lebanon News
07:39
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:57
Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria
Lebanon News
09:57
Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria
8
World News
08:43
Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview
World News
08:43
Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More