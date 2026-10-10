Putin 'understanding' over Trump-Ukraine proposals: News agencies

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10-10-2026 | 06:26
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Putin &#39;understanding&#39; over Trump-Ukraine proposals: News agencies
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Putin 'understanding' over Trump-Ukraine proposals: News agencies

The Kremlin said Russian leader Vladimir Putin received with "understanding" proposals by his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for de-escalating the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

During a telephone call between the two leaders, Putin "received with understanding certain proposals from the U.S. side for measures aiming at de-escalation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the agencies TASS and Ria Novosti.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Kremlin

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

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