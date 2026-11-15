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Estonia to close Russian border crossings after attempted arson attack
World News
15-11-2026 | 11:31
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Estonia to close Russian border crossings after attempted arson attack
Estonia will close all its border crossing points with Russia from December 1, its foreign minister said on Sunday, following a suspected sabotage attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow.
Estonian authorities detained eight people overnight on suspicion of an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems that they said had been ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Estonia's accusations or its decision to shut the border crossings. Moscow has regularly denied accusations by European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations.
"Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on X.
He did not specify how long the border closure would last or if an end date had been set.
Reuters
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