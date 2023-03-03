Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks

World
2023-03-03 | 11:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks

The Biden administration announced on Friday a new plan to improve the digital defenses of public water systems.

The move comes one day after the announcement of a national cybersecurity strategy by the White House, which seeks to broadly improve industry accountability over the cybersecurity of American critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and dams.

The water system plan, which recommends a series of novel rules placing more responsibility for securing water facilities at the state-level, follows several high-profile hacking incidents in recent years.
 
In February 2021, a cyberattack on a water treatment plant in Florida briefly increased lye levels in the water, an incident that could have been deadly if an alert worker had not detected the hack quickly. And in March 2019, a terminated employee at a Kansas-based water facility used his old computer credentials to remotely take systems offline, according to an administration official.

The government is acting now because of the urgency of the threat, according to a senior US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official.
 
Radhika Fox, the assistant administrator in the EPA's Office of Water, said hackers had "shut down critical treatment processes" and "locked control system networks behind ransomware," underscoring the current danger.

However, some experts say the new plan will not do enough to help make systems more secure.

The water sector has long been seen as vulnerable to cyberattack, according to Mark Montgomery, the former executive director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, a US government-backed policymaking group.
 
But Montgomery said the administration's approach - attaching cybersecurity audits to existing sanitary surveys - is inadequate.

"The EPA is not in a position to perform its responsibilities due to insufficient personnel and resources, but the states are in no better position," Montgomery said.

"Rather than pass the buck, EPA should work with water utilities and establish a joint government/industry organization to establish standards, provide assessment tools and audit the results."

EPA officials say they have a "robust technical assistance program" in place to support public water systems that need cyber support.

The water treatment industry was also critical of the administration's announcement on Friday.

Tracy Mehan, executive director of government affairs at the American Water Works Association, said the plan has "all sorts of practical problems, which unfortunately, the government seems to be ignoring."
 

World

Joe Biden

Administration

Plan

Stop

Water

Plant

Hacks

Public

Systems

LBCI Next
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-28

Tesla to go ahead with major Mexico plant

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18

More details about public sector restructuring plan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:59

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

LBCI
World
09:38

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

LBCI
World
09:35

IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

LBCI
World
08:59

Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands

LBCI
World
08:48

Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker

LBCI
Middle East
05:07

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app