BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26 | 09:44
High views
BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0min
BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued a statement on November 26, 2024, instructing local banks to disburse an amount equal to two monthly payments to Circulars 158 and 166 beneficiaries by the beginning of December. 

This decision is part of the ongoing efforts to address the country's economic challenges.

The statement emphasized that despite the situation's urgency, the provisions of these circulars will continue to be applied generally throughout January. 

Additionally, BDL has amended these circulars to allow beneficiaries of one circular to benefit from the other once they have fully utilized the first one without waiting for the end of the annual cycle, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

BDL

Directive

Beneficiaries

Circular 158

Circular 166

